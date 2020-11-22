Question about the election

After all the election controversy, I have one question that I would like to have answered.

However, I know this question will never be truthfully answered: Who fills out ballots for the millions of nursing home patients? I have had personal experience with patients in nursing homes, some with full mental capacity and many with a total lack of it. Some have even been on total life support.

Since all ballots were mailed, even to deceased people, who filled them out? I asked not to receive a mail-in ballot but received one anyway.

I know that unfortunately this election was fueled by a total horrible hatred for our President Trump. No matter what he did, he was criticized . If the president would have walked on water, his haters would have said he had to because he does not know how to swim. He just could not do anything right for the perfect haters.

In my opinion, President Donald Trump is the hardest working president in my lifetime. I don’t know how he could function from early morning to late night for almost four years to hear nothing but negative and hateful comments from the press and social media and the other side of the House. I know the country is divided, even my own family has members whose face gets distorted from hatred when President Trump’s name is mentioned. President Trump loves America, the American people and his agenda is “America First.” Besides, he keeps his promises.

I believe that whoever voted for Joe Biden voted for him because they hated President Trump more than liking Mr. Biden for his “excellent and squeaky clean” history of past service to our still beautiful country.

Renate Quebec

Santa Barbara