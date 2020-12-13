Home LocalVoicesOpinions-Letters Questions abound
Opinions-LettersVoices

Questions abound

by Santa Barbara News-Press Letters 0 comment
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Regarding “Let’s calm our climate” (Voices, Nov. 29): l’m curious what the carbon fee will be to create the electricity for 100 miles, driving an electric car, or to maintain an all-electric home.

Margaret and Gordon Morgan

Santa Barbara

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Leave a Comment

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. Click "Accept" to agree and continue. Accept Read More