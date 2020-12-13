Questions abound

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail Regarding “Let’s calm our climate” (Voices, Nov. 29): l’m curious what the carbon fee will be to create the electricity for 100 miles, driving an electric car, or to maintain an all-electric home. Margaret and Gordon Morgan Santa Barbara 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail Santa Barbara News-Press Letters previous post Remember what the City Council is doing next post UCSB research has value Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.