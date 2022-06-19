Questions about Jan. 6

COURTESY PHOTO

U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney

Liz Cheney, vice chair of the biased House Select Committee investigating Jan. 6, 2021, neglected to address several questions in her made-for-TV anti-Trumpathon.

Rep. Cheney is a never-Trumper Establishment Republican. Establishment Republicans like sending our jobs to China. They are more likely to endorse engaging in foreign wars. They tend to love illegal immigration as it supplies slave labor in the form of low-paying jobs. They are not friends of the working man.

I still have questions that Liz forgot to ask.

1. Who ordered the doors of the Capitol building opened on Jan. 6?

2. Who ordered the barricades removed?

3. Who ordered the flash bang attack on the heretofore peaceful marchers?

4. Ray Epps, an FBI stooge, was recorded bellowing, “You have to go into the Capitol!” Some of the marchers chanted, “Fed, Fed, Fed.” Why has he not been arrested?

5. Why did the Capitol police allow marchers inside the building?

6. Why were hundreds of FBI agents and assets sent to Quantico one week prior to Jan. 6? Why were they sent to the Capitol on Jan. 6?

7. Why did Speaker Nancy Pelosi ignore six pleas from the Capitol chief of police for additional forces on Jan. 6? Did she know that the FBI would be there in force? Why was the Capitol police force at 50%?

8. Why were reports stating that some of the protesters posed a threat of violence ignored?

9. Who were the groups marked in green, orange or dressed in black, as a means of identifying one another?

10. Why has the government refused to release thousands of hours of videotape?

11. Why do politicians and media refer to a half-a***d riot as an insurrection?

12. Why are innocent marchers in jail and in legal limbo after more than a year in an extremely hostile, filthy prison?

13. Why is the FBI launching Gestapo-like raids at 6 a.m. on innocent people in their homes, when Barney Fife could accomplish the same thing after lunch?

14. Why wasn’t Nancy Pelosi questioned? She is up to her neck in this thing. When a Democrat goes silent, it is a sign that they are either lying or guilty.

Nathan Post

Santa Barbara