Questions loom following Eringer’s column

Not knowing all the facts in the column by Robert Eringer (“All in the (Extended) Family: the Gov. Newsom Story,” News-Press, April 25), I am totally unable to question all of his assertions. However, I am aware that Gov. Gavin Newsom has ties to both the Getty and Pelosi families as many politicians are helped into power by rich benefactors.

In reading the article, I did, however, come across at least 15 assertions by Mr. Eringer that I considered false or exaggerated. Fifteen, I questioned, how many more?

I don’t want to bore you as Mr. Eringer did but just a few of his exaggerations. He claims four families (Browns, Pelosis, Newsoms, and Getty’s) have dominated California politics. Yes about the Browns, but the other three have had minimal influence.

The fact that 12% of voters can challenge an incumbent is a joke. Speaker Nancy Pelosi is correct when she questions the recall with one year to go that will cost California taxpayers well over $50 million.

Republicans, wait one year and put up a good candidate.

Mr. Eringer throws in Getty sibling deaths from drug overdoses insinuating that Newsom is responsible. Getty funded the rise to power of Kamala Harris? Duh, she was highly competent in all her elected jobs.

Lastly, he claims all kinds of Newsom dalliances that have not been proven. Obviously, he made a very wise choice in divorcing Donald Trump Jr.’s crazy girlfriend. That should be a huge plus to vote no on Gov. Newsom’s recall.

Jim Coombs

Santa Barbara