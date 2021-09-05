Questions rise over COVID-19 vaccines

Did you know? Bonnie Donovan

“This nation will remain the land of the free only so long as it is the home of the brave.” – Elmer Davis

Numerous questions are circulating regarding the validity and safety of the vaccines.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said breakthroughs of the delta variant are infecting the vaccinated. The vaccinated carry 251 times more of the delta viral load than the original COVID strain, which the vaccinated may or may not have had.

The narrative again is the pandemic of the unvaccinated, yet it is possibly the contagiousness by breakthrough of the vaccinated onto the unvaccinated that is the problem and causing the uptick in the numbers. In fact, Did You Know? questions why isn’t everyone tested weekly to see who is carrying what could infect any or all of us? Great minds think alike. UCLA announced last week their latest protocol is to require COVID test on the vaccinated as well as the unvaccinated.

We have more faith in their program since UCLA is a teaching hospital with a solid reputation. Remember we are all in this together.

During a recent Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors meeting regarding the possibility of the mandate of COVID-19 vaccinations, the local firefighters, first responders, previously known as heroes and many callers were referred to by the supervisors, “as believing in myths, as a cult, and that they know nothing of tyranny, Nazism or genocide.”

In short, the supervisors made a broad assumption about their constituents who are entitled to voice their own opinion. Public comment is for them to be free to voice their opinion without ridicule or reprisal.

In this case the speakers are fearful of losing their employment if they do not go with a program decided by others. Again, this vaccine that is being mandated is for last year’s virus. Go figure.

It is noted by many doctors that the broader immunity after having COVID is better than the vaccine. What the experimental vaccine will do to our bodies in the long term is anybody’s guess. Does it decrease our body’s ability to fight infection, to ward off cancer, or to reproduce? With such unknowns, many are unwilling to risk their health with this possible human experiment.

In 1947, after World War II, during the Nuremberg Trials, it was decreed never again would experiments on humanity be allowed. What will we see down the road? Who will pay the costs if the mandated suffer adverse reactions?

The CDC ‘s tentacles as the voice of authority has overreached to labeling everything a disease, from guns to language.

The millions of guns and ammunition left in Afghanistan are now in the hands of the Taliban, and likely the same terrorists who attacked America 20 years ago. And yet the Biden-Harris administration has imminent plans to ban all ammunition from the citizens of the US.! With the ammunitions, and military hardware we abandoned, the Taliban flew their first victim hanging from an American Blackhawk helicopter over Kabul as a warning to all the people left behind at 3:40 p.m. last Monday. The display of inhumanity is like the Khmer Rouge, in Saigon, only with more moving pieces and more at stake. Slit throats, decapitated heads, all while demanding money.

A young man 19 years ago remarked that America coming together after 9/11 wouldn’t last. Americans care, but they forget so quickly.

Heard of Operation Pineapple? Veterans of our armed forces, with the aid of nonprofits and on their own time have rescued more than 750 Afghans who worked side by side with our military in Afghanistan during the last twenty years. Veterans never forget.

However, our elected officials do.

They should be executing the rescue of the Americans, our Afghan partners, our soldiers and our military equipment. On Sept. 1, Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said the orders to evacuate were received weeks ago, not months.

While the “thought police” are “masking” themselves as the CDC — the Center for Disease Control — (emphasis on control) who once were a respected authority for us pedestrians.

The CDC is spending our time and money presenting “preferred terms for select population groups and communities,” with an emphasis on “non-stigmatizing “language.

From their handbook, “the terms to try to use represent an ongoing shift toward non-stigmatizing language.” The idiocy is so rampant — tt includes “smokers” should be referred to as “people who smoke”, drug addicts are — “people who use drugs.”

This is subterfuge for what is really going on in our country — the CDC, an unelected body controlling the citizens by their edicts of what can or cannot be done, and now what can or cannot be said “for the health and safety of others.”

And speaking of the powers that be, did you receive your SB Clean Energy notice in the mail? The Santa Barbara City Council has appointed itself as its own clean energy company representing all of us and has automatically enrolled us!

You must opt out of the new company “SB Clean Energy”, if you wish to remain with Edison.

Either way, the power and the billing, is coming via So Cal Edison.

This effort is to create clean energy while disenfranchising the city from the gas company’s unclean energy. However, the state of California is building five new natural gas plants as back-ups to prevent blackouts in California. In fact, Gov. Gavin Newsom already buys electricity from several states. And for those with electric cars, you may have heard, he implores them not to charge the battery-operated cars between the hours of 5 and 10 p.m.

We inquired why our local Assemblyman Steve Bennett did not vote on the housing bill SB9 and were told he had a medical absence. He made a miraculous recovery the next morning and was available for a photo shoot in Santa Barbara, with other elected officials banding together “for the “Vote NO on Newsom’s Recall.” Witness Assemblyman Bennett’s priorities, as he follows the narrative.

Again, people are distracted putting out fires, so much so they can’t see the forest for the trees.

Let us recall the reasons for the recall.

A short list: A lockdown crisis while Newsom dines at the French Laundry and keeps his winery open for business, crime crisis while Newsom grants early release to tens of thousands of violent and repeat felons, homeless crises.

A cost of living crisis.

A wildfire crisis.

Gov. Newsom cut the wildfire budget by $150 million.

There was also an education shutdown while Gov. Newsom’s children attend private school in-person.

And there was an incompetence crisis. The Employment Development Department paid up to $31 billion dollars in COVID-19 relief to fraudsters and incarcerated criminals.

Don’t forget the energy and water crisis. The hydroelectric plant at Lake Oroville shut down in August for the first time in history, and entire towns are running out of water while California farms are drying up.

Gov. Newsom has done nothing to address any of these crises.

Either way, the last day to turn in your ballot for the recall is Tuesday Sept. 14.

Happy Labor Day weekend. So much happening in our world, and all at once.

This Wednesday from 3:30 – 4:30 p.m., a Recall Newsom Rally with Republican gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder will take place at the Santa Barbara Courthouse Sunken Gardens.

This Saturday, make time to watch the Nebraska Cornhuskers football game. A special commercial in honor of our veterans on the 20th anniversary of 9-11 will be featured.

“The soldier above all others prays for peace, for it is the soldier who must suffer and bear the deepest wounds and scars of war.”

— Douglas MacArthur