Quire of Voyces offers online Christmas performance

Because of COVID-19, Quire of Voyces was unable to hold its annual Christmas concert at St. Anthony’s chapel.

However, this year, the singers are offering an online Christmas performance free for the public.

They continue to meet via Zoom every Monday night during their regular rehearsal time. In addition, Quire of Voyces continues to learn new music and rediscover some seasonal favorites.

The singers wish everyone a warm, healthy and meaningful holiday season during these challenging times.

To view the performance, visit https://youtu.be/Kec-w6Abg1c.

— Grayce McCormick