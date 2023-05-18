Quire of Voyces to perform spring concerts

SANTA BARBARA — Quire of Voyces will stress sacred love during its spring concerts, set for 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at St. Anthony’s Chapel, 2300 Garden St., Santa Barbara.

The “Sacred Heart” concerts will feature popular choral works by Durufle, Willan, Sviridov, Rheinberger, Esenvalds, McGlade, Stopford and Daniel Brinsmead. The programs will also feature the premiere of two works composed by the a capella choir’s composer-in-residence, Steve Dombek.

The choir, which is affiliated with the Santa Barbara City College Music Department, will also perform an Icelandic hymn, entitled “Heyr, himna smidur,” in the Icelandic language.

Tickets cost $20 for general admission and $15 for seniors and students. Tickets can be purchased until noon Friday at Chaucer’s Books, 3321 State St., Santa Barbara. You can also buy tickets at the Garvin Theater box office on SBCC’s West Campus (805-965-5935).

Tickets will also be available at the door.

For more information, see quireofvoyces.org.

