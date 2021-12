SANTA BARBARA — Quire of Voyces will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at St. Anthony’s Chapel at the Garden Street Academy, 2300 Garden St.

The a cappella choir’s concert costs $20 for general admission and $15 for students and seniors. To purchase, call the Garvin Theater box office at Santa Barbara City College at 805-965-5935.

Tickets also are being sold at Chaucer’s Books, 3321 State St., until noon today.

— Dave Mason