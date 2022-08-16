Race for Chicago mayor shaping up

COURTESY PHOTO

Mayor Lori Lightfoot

By ANDREW HENSEL

THE CENTER SQUARE STAFF REPORTER

(Center Square– Candidates are announcing their campaigns to run against Mayor Lori Lightfoot for the April mayoral election in Chicago.

So far, nine candidates have announced they will run for election, looking to replace Mayor Lightfoot who has been in office since 2019.

Kam Buckner, a member of the Illinois House of Representatives: Frederick Collins, a law enforcement officer, and Ja’Mal Green, an activist, all recently announced their campaigns.

Mr. Buckner made public safety an issue in his announcement.

“If you talk to anybody in Chicago, ask them if they feel safer,” Mr. Buckner said. “Ask them if they feel like there is a plan for our school system. If they are business owners, ask them if they are being supported, and many of the answers will be no.”

Several city council members have also announced their campaigns. Sophia King, Raymond Lopez and Roderick Sawyer have decided to run.

Paul Vallas, former chief executive officer of Chicago Public Schools and candidate for mayor in 2019, will run again, and so will Willie Wilson, businessman and candidate for mayor of Chicago in 2015 and 2019.

Mr. Wilson supported Ms. Lightfoot in her 2019 campaign but has since changed his tune on the mayor.

“I made a mistake, I made a hell of a mistake,” Mr. Wilson said regarding his support for Mayor Lightfoot. “I have to say that because I have been very disappointed.”

Ms. King announced her city council campaign through an online video. She pointed out her background in helping the city.

“Everything I have ever done has been achieved by bringing people together to find real solutions to the problems confronting Chicago,” Ms. King said.

Mayor Lightfoot, who has been facing a variety of issues, including public safety and pension debts, said she is not worried about the new candidates.

“I am focused on the two things that are my top priorities, public safety and making sure we have an equitable and inclusive recovery,” Ms. Lightfoot said. “People are going to jump in. It is silly season. It is going to happen.”

The 2023 Chicago mayoral primary election will be held Feb. 28. If no candidate receives a majority of votes, a runoff election will be held April 4, 2023.