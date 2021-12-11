Race raises $15,000 for Bethel House

Arise Conferences first Santa Barbara event helps nonprofit replace Mattresses, bedding, carpeting

Enthusiastic participants gathered to take part in a 5K race last Saturday to raise money for the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission’s Bethel House. The event, sponsored by Arise Conferences, raised $15,000 for the local nonprofit, which provides resources for victims of domestic abuse and women who struggle with addiction.

Arise Conferences raised $15,000 for Santa Barbara Rescue Mission’s Bethel House during their first 5k race last Saturday.

Two hundred twenty people participated in the race to raise funds for the faith-based treatment facility. Thanks to sponsors, the non-profit, established in 1965, raised enough money to replace mattresses, bedding and carpeting.

“The whole vibe was so positive. Everyone was excited before and after,” founder and host of Arise Conferences Mary Hudson told the News-Press.

This is Arise’s first event in Santa Barbara, Mrs. Hudson explained. Arise recently has held conferences in Hawaii and Ventura, CA.

“We’ve been spending a lot of time this year asking donors to replace things in the Bethel House,” Mrs. Hudson told the News-Press. “For this run, we replaced 24 mattresses, bedding and carpet which have not been changed for at least 20 years.”

Arise and the Rescue Mission’s Bethel House provide resources for victims of domestic abuse and women who struggle with addiction.

“We just want to see them go from victims to victors,” Mrs. Hudson explained. “They’ve got a great future ahead of them, and they don’t have to be stuck in the past.”

Other than monetary donations to the Bethel House, local businesses also provided water and fresh fruit to the participants of the race.

“Santa Barbara is such a giving community,” Mrs. Hudson told the News-Press. “It’s one of the most giving communities in the United States.”

Arise Conferences is hosting their next conference in Kauai, Hawaii, on March 24-26.

Bethel House will be hosting their annual Christmas feast and giveaway for homeless guests on Wednesday, Dec. 22, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Arise is planning on holding another 5k fundraiser in Dec. of 2022.

