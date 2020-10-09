UCSB Arts & Lectures to focus on racism in America

“Race to Justice,” a year-long series to expand an understanding of racism and how race impacts society and to inspire an expansive approach to advancing racial equality, will be offered by UCSB Arts & Lectures.

“As a nation, we are confronting evidence of inequality that reaches every corner of society, from education, to the criminal justice system, to everyday life,” said Celesta M. Billeci, Miller McCune executive director of Arts & Lectures. “Arts & Lectures has a history of bringing complex issues to the forefront. Now we are spearheading an in-depth look at systemic racism from every angle, including abolition, underlying conditions, reparations, criminal justice and more.”

Live and digital events with participation from multiple UCSB and community partners will take place from October through January with additional events to be announced.

PIPER FERGUSON PHOTO

Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis is scheduled to perform Feb. 3 during the live events portion of the “Race to Justice” series at UCSB Arts & Lectures.

The schedule includes the following:

— “How to Be an Antiracist”: Dr. Ibram X. Kendi, book’s author, at 5 p.m. Oct. 19. Moderated by Dr. Jeffrey C. Stewart, 2019 Pulitzer Prize-winning author of “The New Negro.”

— “A Knock at Midnight”: Brittany K. Barnett, attorney and advocate for criminal justice reform, at 5 p.m. Oct. 27.

— “there is no Other”: Sunday brunch concert with musician, historian, writer and podcaster Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi at 11 a.m. Nov. 15.

— “John Lewis: Good Trouble”: Film screening and Q&A with filmmaker Dawn Porter at 5 p.m. Nov. 17.

— “River of Fire: My Spiritual Journey”: Sister Helen Prejean, author of “Dead Man Walking,” at 5 p.m. Nov. 19.

— “1619”: Nikole Hannah-Jones, Pulitzer Prize-winning creator of “The 1619 Project,” at 5 p.m. Dec. 8.

— “Between the World and Me”: Ta-Nehisi Coates, author and essayist, at 5 p.m. Jan. 12.

— “Caste: The Origin of Our Discontents”: Isabel Wilkerson, Pulitzer Prize-winning author, at 5 p.m. Jan. 26.

Live events, which vary from Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis to the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, are scheduled to start Feb. 3. (See the FYI box.)

Mainstage events are complemented by extensive outreach activities on the UCSB campus.

As part of Arts & Lectures’ Thematic Learning Initiative, free adult learning activities will provide interested individuals and community groups with the tools to further explore race in society and promote change.

Arts & Lectures is presenting this series in association with the following campus partners: Department of Black Studies; Center for Black Studies Research; Division of Social Sciences; Division of Humanities and Fine Arts; Division of Mathematical, Life and Physical Sciences; Division of Student Affairs; Gevirtz Graduate School of Education; Graduate Division; College of Creative Studies; College of Engineering; MultiCultural Center; The Carsey-Wolf Center; UCSB Reads; Office of the Vice Chancellor for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion; and Office of the Executive Vice Chancellor.

Tickets, now on sale, are available for $80 for admission to each virtual event and $10 for single events for the general public and free for UCSB students (registration required).

For tickets and more information, call 805-893-3535 or visit www.artsandlectures.ucsb.edu.

The virtual events are created exclusively for UCSB Arts & Lectures and can be purchased by anyone, anywhere. The presentations will be followed by Q&As with the audience. Most programs are an hour long, starting at 5 p.m. Pacific Time, and most will be available for replay by ticket buyers for one week following the broadcast.

“A key component of this effort is our work to amplify the impact of these events throughout the UCSB campus and the Santa Barbara community,” said Ms. Billeci. “We want to ensure that conversations and actions will carry on long after an event has ended.

“In order to promote lasting change here in Santa Barbara, an extensive schedule of educational and community activities will take place alongside lectures and performances.”

email: mmcmahon@newspress.com