Race to the bottom!

Some very brave local teachers are exposing our local school boards as they impose critical race theory along with other extreme social and sexual indoctrination on our children.

For instance, in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara, teachers are trained to “assume racism is everywhere, every day.” White teachers are told how to become allies (instead of enemies?) by way of a “culturally responsive curriculum” that teaches them how to manage their “white fragility” among other things.

Critical race theory posits that America is a racist country. Don’t let anyone fool you. The goal of this program is nothing less than promoting racial strife in America.

Whereas much of the original focus of critical race theory is on African-Americans, that hasn’t stopped our local education establishment from foisting their nonsense on our local elementary school population, which, in many instances, is composed of first-generation Americans of Latino descent.

Hence, people immigrate to America, willing to sacrifice everything they have, to give their children a chance to achieve the American dream. They work hard and encourage their children to do well in school to achieve a level of prosperity unimaginable in their former home country.

Yet, their children are being taught to hate America as if they have no chance at the dream. Moreover, they are taught that the poverty that often is the experience of first-generation immigrants, simply because they lack a basic education and English-speaking skills, is somehow a product of racism. Of course, previous waves of immigrants, including my own mother, experienced the same thing in generations gone by.

Yet these previous waves managed to assimilate, acculturate and become upwardly mobile despite today’s claptrap.

It is still the truth in America today, that if you finish school, stay out of trouble, and work hard, any first-generation American will become upwardly mobile. Why aren’t they teaching that in school?

Ask Laura Capps. She is a school board member who has chosen to impose this curriculum on our teachers and students. Speaking of Laura Capps, instead of running for the office of county supervisor, why doesn’t she defer to a person of color in her current race as her penance for being white? And why isn’t Congressman Salud Carbajal, a first-generation immigrant himself, telling these children that they too can share in the American dream?

For truly, we should still be living in a great melting pot of culture, ethnicity, religion and race, sans the effect of this wicked ideology being poured into our children in the name of education.

One local teacher testified, “One of our exercises was for staff to fill out a “Social Identity Worksheet.” On this worksheet, the directions were to identify certain “domains” (race, ethnicity, biological sex, gender expression, religion, etc.) and write “P” for privilege and “M” for marginalization, depending upon how people may feel that domain affects them or how others perceive them.

This was where professional development turned sinister, attacking the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s words: Character is no longer part of the equation, the worksheet declared. Only “-isms” (racism, sexism, etc.) matter and should be the focus of human interaction.

This activity would manifest in a classroom with students determining if they are oppressors (privileged) or oppressed (marginalized) and have them label themselves as such.

Another exercise the teachers were to implement within their classrooms had to do with the “Identity Wheel.” This wheel is segmented into categories such as race, ethnicity, national origin, first language, socio-economic status, family unit, gender, age, etc.

The teacher commented, “What is absolutely detestable and dangerous, again, is the idea that we, as educators, are supposed to focus on mostly immutable characteristics of others rather than focus on the content of one’s character.”

All this gives new meaning to “race to the bottom.”

Andy Caldwell is the COLAB executive director and host of “The Andy Caldwell Show,” airing 3 to 5 p.m. weekdays on KZSB AM 1290, the News-Press radio station.