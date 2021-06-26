Racial Justice Committee honored

SANTA MARIA — The Santa Barbara County Action Network will present a Special Recognition Award to the Public Defender’s Office Racial Justice Committee on Sunday for its efforts to eliminate racial disparities in the criminal justice system.

SBCAN is a grassroots organization that supports social and economic justice, the preservation of environmental and agricultural resources, and the creation of sustainable communities. The organization hosts a North County awards dinner each year, but this year will be the first time SBCAN will present Special Recognition Awards to honor organizations that have completed noteworthy work in the past year.

“The Racial Justice Committee is honored to be recognized by SBCAN,” Maria Martino, co-chair of the Racial Justice Committee, said in a statement. “The Racial Justice Committee looks forward to continuing its work in the upcoming year and collaborating with organizations in our community to create a safer space for all members.”

The Special Recognition Award will be presented during SBCAN’s virtual North County Awards dinner from 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. To purchase tickets, visit sbcan.org.

— Madison Hirneisen