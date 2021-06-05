RADCLIFFE, James Arthur

James Arthur Radcliffe passed away on May 24th, 2021 in Solvang, California, of natural causes, he was 94 years old. James, Jim to most people and “Poppy” to his children and grandchildren was born in Texas on August 14th, 1926. After busy early years of riding as many rollercoasters as he could find he joined the Navy and went to sea during World War II. Jim’s ship, the USS Wichita sailed into Nagasaki on September 1945 marking Jim’s last days in the Navy.

After returning to civilian life Jim went to work for the Southern California Gas Company as part of crews that installed and repaired gas lines. It did not take Jim long to build a solid career with the Gas Company with his last job there being the President of the Beverly Hills/Hollywood Division of Southern California Gas. While building a career was important to Jim his real focus was on creating a family of his own. After leaving the Navy Jim married Mary Patricia Luke (known as “Pat” deceased) and had four children; Rita, Steven, Timothy (and wife Susan) and Mary Beth (and husband Dino), and grandchildren; Erik, Adam, Jenifer, Heather and Candice along with great-grandchildren; Ashlyn, Hailey, Jackson, Ariana, Patrick and Lilliana, all of whom survived Jim.

After the passing of Pat, Jim married Helen Gorton of Solvang. Seeing Jim and Helen together left no doubt about the love they shared. After living for years in a small golf course community in Solvang they eventually moved into Atterdag where they lived when Jim passed. Helen and her sons Tom, Jerry and Mike along with their families have all survived Jim.

Jim also enjoyed Golf and regularly volunteered at PGA Tour events during his years with the Gas Company. While playing Golf with Jim everyone knew to be careful when he pulled out a 7 Iron to chip around the green, he almost never missed and took great joy in this aspect of his game. He also continued to try new things; water skiing for the first time in his 50s and taking to the air in a glider for his 88th birthday…perhaps a holdover from his days as a roller coaster lover!

Jim was an extraordinary leader and an even better father, his kindness, ever present smile and ability to stay calm in every situation made it easy for everyone that met him to like him immediately. He was regularly sought out for his insights and used his ability to truly listen to help others through simple and challenging situations.

Jim’s memorial service is on June 5th at Atterdag. Attendance is restricted to family only due to Covid restrictions.