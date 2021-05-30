RADDATZ, Stephanie Gwyn

It is with heavy heart we convey the passing of Stephanie Gwyn Raddatz. She left us at 4:00 am on Saturday, May 15 at the age of 51. She lived an adventurous life rich with experience and intimate friendships. Our bright star faded too early, yet shall forever shine strong in our hearts.

Raised in Holdrege, Nebraska, Stephanie’s high grades earned her a scholarship to the University of Redlands. She studied in Paris in fall 1991 and went on to receive college degrees in both Art History and Philosophy. She continued her study of Art History at UC Santa Barbara. Throughout life she maintained a passion for art museums, literature, music and film.

Moving on a whim from Santa Barbara to Seattle, Stephanie met her future husband Kurt in 2000. The pair were locked tight together from the start. Drawn back to sun and sand, the couple relocated to Ocean Beach, San Diego in 2006. They were joined in marriage on October 4, 2014 in Joshua Tree, California.

Stephanie will be remembered for her vibrant spirit, sharp mind, and the easygoing manner she so effortlessly projected. Most people will remember Stephanie for her vivacious laugh-often accompanied by an impish smile. She was both funny and fun-loving, both kind-hearted and playful. She put forth a vibe of casual coolness that made it easy for people to engage with her.

Despite her cheerful personality, Stephanie was a strong, fiercely independent woman. Her approach to life was bold and courageous. She didn’t like to be told what to do by anyone. She never wanted things sugarcoated, but strove to see things for how they were.

Stephanie was a free spirit. She loved flip-flops and tortugas and the warm sun on her face. In many ways she was very much a tomboy, yet enjoyed flowery skirts and had a way of making children smile in her arms. Stephanie practiced a zest for life. Her great joys were swimming pools and gardens, VW Westfalias and rollercoasters, and especially tube-floating on a lazy river.

Stephanie remained an analog girl to the core, always preferring the simpler, more classic version. She loved to bury herself in a newspaper. She maintained a curious mind and was a voracious reader. Her favorite writer was Joan Didion, whose words are poignant and powerful and feminine, just like she was.

Stephanie demonstrated genuine compassion for others. She frequently donated to the San Diego Food Bank and Doctors Without Borders. For the last five years she was employed at the San Diego Humane Society where she dedicated her efforts to the mission of supporting animals.

Family and friends will forever picture her bright blue eyes and ever-present smile. The world is a much lesser place without her. We mourn her passing and will forever cherish the love and laughter she shared with each of us.

Stephanie is survived by her husband and beloved companion of 21 years, Kurt Stolle; their 16-year, 16-pound orange tabby, Carlito; her younger sisters Jennifer Kingsley and Melissa Sachs; her brother David, and parents Bruce and Sandra.

In remembrance of Stephanie’s devotion to animal welfare, consider donating to the San Diego Humane Society at www.sdhumane.org/Stephanie. A memorial event will be held in her honor in late October.