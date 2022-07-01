Radius Commercial Real Estate celebrates 20th anniversary

Radius Commercial Real Estate has reached its latest notable milestone, celebrating its 20th anniversary on Thursday at its new offices at 226 E. De la Guerra St. in downtown Santa Barbara.

The company planned an invitation-only indoor/outdoor gathering to mark the occasion.

Radius was created in 2002 when founding partners Steve Brown, Steve Golis and Bob Tuler decided to open their own brokerage after successful careers at Pacifica Commercial Real Estate in Santa Barbara.

Mike Chenoweth, senior vice president, was also part of the original team which totaled 11. Today, the company has grown to 28 brokers and staff and includes three additional partners: Paul Gamberdella, Brad Frohling and Gene Deering.

Radius completed construction of its new offices in May 2021, in partnership with Southern California developer KIBO Group based in Los Angeles and a small group of local investors but was unable to host an open house for several months due to the pandemic.

The mixed-use project included the development of 26 market-rate apartment units in addition to the 5,500 square foot commercial space Radius now occupies, plus an underground parking garage utilizing the city’s first automatic stacking carousel system from CityLift.

“This property was underutilized with immense potential for development in a core downtown location,” said Mr. Frohling. “The city’s AUD program was also a key impetus in spurring Radius principals to move in the direction of new development. We were happy to be a part of the solution, providing much needed housing, while minimizing parking impact on the neighborhood.”

Radius also maintains a Ventura branch located at 1500 Palma Drive, Suite 215, and has plans to open another small satellite office in the Santa Ynez Valley.

Additionally the company will host its 13th annual Radius Real Estate and Economic Forecast in Santa Barbara in February 2023, which Radius described as the only event of its kind in the market.

“We’ve seen recessions, natural disasters, the pandemic, and through it all we continue to do our part to bolster the local economy by helping landlords, tenants and investors with their commercial real estate needs,” said Mr. Frohling. “We’re very fortunate to call Santa Barbara home and are extremely thankful to the many individuals and businesses who choose us daily to represent their interests.”

