RADON, Ruth Ida Fischer

Ruth Ida Fischer Radon was born in Milwaukee Wisconsin on November 8, 1928 to Alfred Emil Fischer and Elsbeth Ida Draeger Fischer. Both of her parents were recent immigrants from Germany. Ruth grew up in Milwaukee until 16 when she went to college at Northwest Nazarene University in Idaho studying pathology and also excelled at tennis, winning the women’s singles championship one of the years. She became a licensed lab technician at 21. While at college her parents moved to the San Fernando Valley following some friends from Milwaukee. Ruth joined them in California after college and worked at the V.A. Hospital in Sherman Oaks in the early ’50s.

Another move had her parents relocating to Santa Barbara where she met and married Marvin Randall while attending UCSB to complete her degree in zoology. During this time Ruth was also a violinist for the Santa Barbara Symphony Orchestra. After the marriage to Marvin ended, Ruth met and married George Radon in 1964. After a brief move to Morro Bay, the family landed in Avalon on Catalina Island in 1969, staying there until 1979 when they moved back to Santa Barbara. Throughout her career of 40+ years, Ruth enjoyed working as a medical lab technician finishing her career at Santa Barbara Medical Foundation Clinic, retiring in the early ’90s. Very active members of their church at Living Faith Church in Goleta and residents of Rancho Santa Barbara, George and Ruth were well loved by all who knew them. Actively donating time and resources to many charities, they were a blessing to many who never met them as well as their family and many many friends. Preceded in death by husband George in 2018, Ruth is survived by daughters Carolyne and Julie and 7 grandchildren. Burial at Goleta Cemetery, Friday April 9 at 11am.