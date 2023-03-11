RAHM, Joyce Clark

Joyce Clark Rahm at the age of 96, passed away peacefully in Santa Barbara in December 2022. Joyce was born on March 9, 1926, in Santa Monica California. She attended Santa Monica High School and USC. She enjoyed many friends and socializing. She worked as a secretary at Hughes Aircraft and The American Institute of Architects.

She along with her first husband, raised her family in Manhattan Beach, California. She was a lifetime member of the philanthropic Sandpipers Organization in Manhattan Beach. Eventually ending up in Santa Barbara, she was involved with the Symphony League and the women’s board of the Santa Barbara Museum of Art. Widowed two times through her life time, she leaves behind her son and daughter, along with her four grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and a daughter-in-law and a son-in-law.