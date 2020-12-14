Raiders get drubbed at home by Colts

Fresh off their last-second win on Dec. 6 against the New York Jets, the Las Vegas Raiders struggled at home on Sunday in a 44-27 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

Phillip Rivers had a solid game through the air for the Colts, completing 19 of 28 passes for244 yards and two touchdowns. Jonathan Taylor also got it done on the ground for Indianapolis, as he carried 20 times for 150 yards and two touchdowns.

The Raiders dropped to 7-6 with the loss, while the Colts improved to 9-4.

Chiefs 33, Dolphins 27

Patrick Mahomes was 24-for-34 for 393 yards and two touchdowns in leading the Chiefs past the Dolphins.

Kansas City’s win coupled with Las Vegas’ loss to Indianapolis clinched the AFC West title for the Chiefs (12-1). Travis Kelce was on the receiving end of eight of Mahomes passes for 136 yards and a touchdown.

Buccaneers 26, Vikings 14

Tom Brady threw for two touchdowns and Ronald Jones rushed for one to lead Tampa Bay (8-5) to a win over Minnesota (6-7).

Brady finished 15-for-23 for 196 yards and the two scores. Jones carried 18 times for 80 yards to lead the Buccaneers ground attack.

Bears 36, Texans 7

Mitchell Trubisky finished 24 of 33 for 267 yards and three touchdowns for Chicago in its rout of Houston.

Allen Robinson caught nine passes for 123 yards and a touchdown, and David Montgomery carried 11 times for 113 yards and a touchdown for the Bears (6-7). The Texans fell to 4-9.

Cowboys 30, Bengals 7

Dallas (4-9) moved further into contention for the NFC East title, despite its poor record.

Andy Dalton completed 16 of 23 passes for 185 yards and two touchdowns. Amari Cooper was the Cowboys’ leading receiver with four catches for 51 yards and a touchdown.

Cardinals 26, Giants 7

Kyler Murray led the Cardinals to a road victory in New Jersey.

Murray was 24 of 35 for 244 yards and a touchdown, while Kenyan Drake carried 23 times for 80 yards and a score for Arizona (5-7). DeAndre Hopkins had nine catches for 136 yards for the Cardinals, who dropped the Giants to 5-8.

Seahawks 40, Jets 3

A long season got longer for New York, which fell to 0-13.

Russell Wilson had a big day for Seattle (9-4). He completed 21 of 27 passes for 206 yards and four touchdowns to lead Seattle’s offense. Chris Carson carried 12 times for 76 yards and a score for the Seahawks.

Broncos 32, Panthers 27

Drew Lock finished 21-for-27 for 280 yards and four touchdowns to lead r to a narrow win over Carolina.

Melvin Gordon also had 68 yards on 13 carries for the Broncos, who improved to 5-8. Carolina fell to 4-9.

Titans 31, Jaguars 10

Ryan Tannehill had a big game for Tennessee, as he completed 19 of 24 passes for 212 yards and two touchdowns.

Derrick Henry had a monster game on the ground for the Titans (9-4) with 215 yards on 26 carries. He also scored two touchdowns. Jacksonville slipped to 1-12.

Packers 31, Lions 24

Aaron Rodgers threw for 290 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Packers to a road win.

Rodgers completed 26 of 33 passes. Devante Adams caught seven passes for 115 yards and a touchdown, while Aaron Jones rushed for 69 yards on 15 carries for Green Bay (10-3), which clinched the NFC North Division. Detroit dropped to 5-8.

Washington 23, 49ers 15

Chase Young returned a fumble 47 yards for a touchdown to help Washington beat the 49ers.

Alex Smith threw a touchdown pass and JD McKissic rushed for 68 yards on 11 carries for Washington (6-8), which kept sole possession of first place in the NFC East.

San Francisco fell to 5-8.

Chargers 20, Falcons 17

Justin Herbert was 36-for-44 for 243 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Chargers past the visiting Falcons. Michael Badgley booted a 43-yard field goal with no time remaining to give Los Angeles (4-9) the win.

Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan threw a late interception that allowed the Chargers to go on a six-play game-winning drive.

Eagles 24, Saints 21

Miles Sanders rushed for 115 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Eagles (4-8-1) to an upset win over the Saints (10-3). Jalen Hurts completed 17 of 30 passes for 167 yards and a touchdown for Philadelphia.

Bills 26, Steelers 15

Josh Allen threw for 238 yards and two touchdowns to lead Buffalo (10-3) past Pittsburgh (11-2), which has now lost two straight after winning 11 in a row to start the season.

Stefon Diggs, the NFL’s leader in receptions, had another big night with 10 catches for 130 yards and a touchdown. The Bills, who are in search of the franchise’s first AFC East Division title in 25 years, lead the division by two games over the Miami Dolphins, who are 8-5.

— Gerry Fall