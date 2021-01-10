Railroad track replacement underway

COURTESY PHOTO

Efforts by Union Pacific to replace rail along local railroad tracks began last week.

Work along the tracks of Santa Barbara, Goleta, Carpinteria, Ventura and Oxnard is expected to last through Jan. 30. The work is deemed necessary to maintain the safe operation of passenger and freight service, according to officials.

Approximately 40 miles of track will be replaced along this corridor. During construction activities, nearby residents will hear additional horn sounding from the trains. This is required by law during construction activities. They also will hear construction noise as work is being done, including equipment with back-up warning devices. There also will be bright lights used to illuminate work areas, officials said.

Crews will typically work from Tuesday through Tuesday during evening hours, from 9:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. The work could not be done during daylight hours due to passenger rail on this corridor, which could not establish bus-bridges due to the pandemic. Workers will be on an eight-day-on, six-day-off schedule.

— Mitchell White