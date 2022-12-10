Rain advisory issued for county beaches

SANTA BARBARA — With rainfall forecasted for the region this weekend, Santa Barbara County Environmental Health Services wants to remind residents about potential health risks associated with the stormwater runoff at beaches.

Stormwater is untreated rainwater that flows through the drain system into creeks, the ocean, and other waterways.

Contact with stormwater while swimming or surfing may increase the risk for certain types of illnesses such as rashes, fever, chills, ear infections, vomiting, and diarrhea, the health services department noted.

— Katherine Zehnder