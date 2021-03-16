Rain, blustery winds sweep across the county

RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS

City workers worked Monday to clean up palm fronds blown by high winds at Chase Palm Park.

Mother Nature risked getting a speeding ticket as blustery winds whipped across Santa Barbara County Monday, with wind gusts even registering on a speed radar near Santa Barbara Airport.

A cold front moved out of the county on Monday, bringing early morning showers, cool temperatures and high wind speeds. Though most county streets dried out by Monday afternoon, wind gusts and chilly temperatures remained a constant throughout the day.

Rain showers covered the county in the early morning hours Monday, dropping about 0.2 inches of rain in Goleta, 0.19 inches at the Gaviota Coast, 0.15 inches in Santa Barbara and 0.13 inches in Solvang, according to data from Santa Barbara County Public Works. Other notable rain totals included 0.38 inches at Tecolote Canyon, 0.17 inches in the San Marcos Pass and 0.13 inches at the Cachuma Reservoir.

In addition to cool temperatures and rain, the cold front caused blustery winds Monday, with wind speeds hovering between 20 to 30 mph. The National Weather Service enacted both a wind advisory and high surf advisory as the storm system blew through, keeping the warnings in effect through this morning. Within the surf advisory, officials warned of large waves and dangerous rip currents throughout Santa Barbara’s South Coast.

According to Meteorologist Joe Sirard, the forecast for the rest of the week anticipates “quieter weather” across Santa Barbara County, with temperatures creeping towards normal by mid-week. The high for today is expected to reach 66 degrees with wind gusts as high as 15 mph.

Temperatures are expected to stay in the mid-60’s the rest of the week, with highs nearing 70 degrees by the weekend.

