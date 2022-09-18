Rain expected in Santa Barbara County

As Santa Barbara County is cooling down from a heatwave, the county can expect a chance of rain today.

In Santa Barbara, the predicted high is 71 degrees today with a low of 58 degrees with conditions expected to be partly cloudy with a 19% chance of rain. In Santa Maria, the projected high is 77 degrees today with a low of 60 degrees with partly cloudy conditions and a 15% chance of rain. In Santa Ynez, the expected high is 76 degrees with a low of 57 degrees and conditions are predicted to be partly cloudy with a 7% chance of rain.

On Monday, the high in Santa Barbara is expected to be 75 degrees with a low of 59 degrees and partly cloudy with a 23% chance of rain. In Santa Maria, the high is projected to be 77 degrees with a high of 59 degrees and a 36% chance of rain. In Santa Ynez, the high is predicted to be 77 degrees with a low of 55 degrees with showers in the morning and a 38% chance of rain.

