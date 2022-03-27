Home Local Rain expected Monday
Local

Rain expected Monday

by Dave Mason 0 comment
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterEmail

Here comes the rain.

That’s the National Weather Service’s forecast for Monday.

The weather service said a Pacific storm system will move closer tonight “with widespread rain, high elevation snow and 

gusty winds through Tuesday morning. There will be a chance of  

thunderstorms that could bring heavy downpours and small hail  Monday afternoon through Monday night. Drier conditions are  

expected late Tuesday through Friday.”

The weather service’s forecast for today calls for highs of 65 in Santa Barbara, 63 at UCSB and in Lompoc, 67 in Santa Maria and 66 in Santa Ynez. Projected lows are around the mid 40s throughout Santa Barbara County.

— Dave Mason

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterEmail

Managing Editor

Leave a Comment

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. Click "Accept" to agree and continue. Accept Read More