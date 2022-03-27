Rain expected Monday

Here comes the rain.

That’s the National Weather Service’s forecast for Monday.

The weather service said a Pacific storm system will move closer tonight “with widespread rain, high elevation snow and

gusty winds through Tuesday morning. There will be a chance of

thunderstorms that could bring heavy downpours and small hail Monday afternoon through Monday night. Drier conditions are

expected late Tuesday through Friday.”

The weather service’s forecast for today calls for highs of 65 in Santa Barbara, 63 at UCSB and in Lompoc, 67 in Santa Maria and 66 in Santa Ynez. Projected lows are around the mid 40s throughout Santa Barbara County.

— Dave Mason