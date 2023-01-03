Rain expected this week

Moderate to heavy rainfall could cause urban flooding, overflowing streams, officials say

KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

Pedestrians stroll past a deserted Paseo Nuevo shopping mall off State Street during Saturday’s rain. More rain is expected this week.

Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected most of this week in Santa Barbara County, with the heaviest rain expected in the middle of the week, according to the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

Rainfall will be heaviest in the middle of the week in most of Santa Barbara County, accompanied by high winds, officials said, noting the area could get an additional two to four inches of rain along the coast and possibly three to five inches in the mountains.

There could be some urban flooding and some streams could overflow, officials said. High winds and wind gusts could topple some tree limbs, they added.

The NWS forecast said rain was likely Monday night. The chance of precipitation was 80%.

Drivers navigate through the flooded intersection of Yanonali Street and Anacapa Street in the Funk Zone on Saturday.

Today, however, is expected to be partly sunny, with a high near 62 degrees, and southeast winds of 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday night, however, could see gusts as high as 20 mph.

Rain is expected to return on Wednesday, with a high of 62 degrees. It will be windy, with a southeast wind of 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

There could be heavy rain Wednesday night, along with wind. Again, the chance of precipitation is 80%.

On Thursday, rain should fall mainly before 10 a.m. The chance of precipitation is 80%. The high should be near 60. It should be breezy.

Trash is collected despite the rain on Saturday. The Arlington Theatre was playing an appropriately titled movie for the weather.

Thursday night there will be a slight chance of rain before 10 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

County residents could get a break on Friday, which the NWS forecast says will be mostly sunny, with a high near 62, while Friday night will be partly cloudy, with a low around 44 degrees.

email: nhartsteinnewspress@gmail.com