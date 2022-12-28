Rain hits SB County

Moderate to heavy rainfall expected on New Year’s Eve

Umbrellas grace State Street on a rainy Tuesday in Santa Barbara.

More than an inch of rain fell before nightfall Tuesday in North County, and the rest of Santa Barbara County saw its share as well.

The National Weather Service reported 1.16 inch of rain fell in Santa Maria and 1.28 inch in Lompoc. Elsewhere, 0.68 inch fell in Goleta, and a similar amount was experienced in Santa Barbara, where umbrellas dominated State Street.

New Cuyama experienced .33 inch of rain, but no measurable amount of rain was reported in Santa Ynez, according to the weather service.

Rain flows under a State Street parklet. At right, some people bundle up for the rain on State Street, while others felt fine with lighter clothing.

The National Weather Service said skies today will be mostly sunny throughout the county, but added there’s a chance of showers on Thursday and Friday. The weather service said there could be moderate to heavy rainfall on New Year’s Eve.

The new year is expected to start with cloudy conditions on Sunday and Monday, followed by showers on Tuesday.

Rain or no rain, you’ll need your jacket. Throughout Santa Barbara County, highs are expected to land in the upper 50s to the low 60s. The lows will be in the lower to upper 40s.

Meanwhile, the improvements in downtown Santa Barbara parklets came just in time for the rain. Water was seen flowing down State Street and under a parklet.

