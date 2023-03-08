Rain predicted for this week

Rain is expected late Thursday through early Saturday in Santa Barbara County and elsewhere in Southern California.

That’s according to the National Weather Service.

After the rainfall, skies are predicted to be partly or mostly cloudy throughout the region through Tuesday.

Today’s sunny spot is Santa Barbara, the weather service says. Everywhere else, including UCSB, will see partly cloudy skies today in the county. But on Thursday, the weather service expects Santa Barbara will join other communities and see its share of clouds before the rain falls by the evening.

The Los Angeles office of the National Weather Service predicts 2 to 4 inches of rain for Santa Barbara County.

Rain or shine, it’ll be cold. Highs today are supposed in the upper 50s to low 60s throughout Santa Barbara County, and the lows will be in the upper 30s to low 40s.

That’s how temperatures are expected to remain through the weekend. Sunday will be warmer with highs in the mid to upper 60s throughout the county. Again, that’s according to the weather service.

email: dmason@newspress.com