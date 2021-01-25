Rain, wind blow through Santa Barbara County

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS

A burst of rain, then hail, briefly fell on State Street in Santa Barbara Saturday. More rain is forecast this week.

It’s a good week to have a raincoat. While this weekend’s rainfall was fractional, the clouds have not yet dissipated.

Much of the United States will be experiencing precipitation this week as two storms sweep across the country.

The National Weather Service issued a high-surf advisory for Santa Barbara County’s south coast beginning at 6 a.m. today and continuing until 6 p.m. Tuesday. Waves will build to five to eight feet on exposed, west-facing beaches with 10-foot waves possible.

Small hail fell onto the Westmont College campus Saturday, leading to some winter playtime in front of Westmont Hall.

Westmont students gather with jackets and boards to slide on the frosty grass.

Expansive clouds loom in the horizon Goleta Beach Saturday.

Minor coastal flooding may occur in low-lying areas near the shore, such as parking lots and walkways. Beach erosion may occur as well.

Large waves may cause injuries or capsize small boats near shore.

There is an increased risk of drowning and dangerous rip currents. If caught in a rip current, swimmers should relax and float instead of trying to fight the strong pull.

Today, Santa Barbara County has a 30% chance of rain and thunderstorms early in the day and gusts of wind as much as 30 mph. Tonight, there’s a 20% chance of rain before 10 p.m. with winds of 20 to 25mph and some gusts reaching 35 mph.

Tuesday’s forecast is sunny with a high of 61 degrees with clouds moving in late in the night.

Wednesday has a 80% chance of precipitation with periods of heavy rain. A breeze will keep the high to around 56 degrees and a low of 43 at night.

More rain is expected Thursday with a continued breeze. Friday, rain is likely, and clouds will begin to scatter Friday night and into the weekend.

Saturday, small hail and flakes hit Westmont College’s campus, prompting students to sled on the mere sprinkling of snow in front of Westmont Hall.

