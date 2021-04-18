Rainbow trout released at Lake Cachuma

COURTESY PHOTO

SANTA BARBARA — The final 4,000 pounds of rainbow trout were delivered to Lake Cachuma last week, just in time for the spring and summer season.

In cooperation with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, Santa Barbara County Parks was granted a private stocking permit for up to 16,000 pounds of triploid rainbow trout for the 2020-21 season.

All fishing needs can be met at the Cachuma Lake Marina and Boat Rentals, which also offers pontoons, outboards and kayak rentals, as well as one-day and annual fishing licenses. Fishing from shore in the recreation area or from a boat is open year-round with a valid fishing license, officials said.

“For those who plan to bring their own boating vessels, note that due to the 30-day Quagga restrictions at the lake, boats must be inspected and tagged by Cachuma Lake staff at least 30 days prior to your visit,” officials said.

Lake Cachuma allows same-day launching for kayaks, canoes, and “simple boats.” To review vessel requirements and launching protocols, please visit https://www.countyofsb.org/parks/cachumaboating.sbc.

Visitors are advised to check recreation area hours, and road and weather conditions in advance. For up-to-date fishing tips and summaries, check out the Cachuma Lake Weekly Fishing Report at www.countyofsb.org/parks/cachumafishing.sbc. For more information, contact the marina at 805-688-4040.

— Mitchell White