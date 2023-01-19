Home Local Rained out
by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS
The Forest Service issued a 60-day closure order for four ranger districts within Los Padres National Forest on Jan. 13 in response to the recent storms. According to the Forest Service, the order will be superseded or terminated when conditions and recreational access improves.
