Rainfall closes Los Flores Ranch Park

SANTA MARIA — Los Flores Ranch Park Recreational Open Space, 6271 Dominion Road in Santa Maria, is now closed for public use, and scheduled programming is canceled until further notice due to unsafe park and trail conditions caused by significant rainfall.

Rain has created unsafe conditions for visitors throughout the park, and more rain is predicted over the next two weeks.

The city of Santa Maria said it looks forward to reopening the park for the community to enjoy Los Flores Ranch Park when conditions are safe.

Questions can be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department, 805- 925-0951, ext. 2260.

— Marilyn McMahon