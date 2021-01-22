Rainfall expected this weekend

Following last week’s heat wave, some much-needed precipitation is headed towards Santa Barbara County this weekend.

A 30% chance of rain is forecast today, with a high of 59 degrees. A 40% chance of rain is possible tonight, as temperatures dip into the mid 40s, according to the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

The chance of rain is expected to continue into Saturday, with a 40% chance of rain and a high of 60 degrees.

Rainfall totals are not expected to exceed a quarter-inch throughout the county.

A more significant weather system is expected to move through the area from Sunday to Tuesday, bringing additional rainfall and mountain snow.

Most areas are expected to receive roughly a half-inch of rain on Monday, with some areas receiving as much as 0.75 inches.

Snow levels are expected to drop from around 4,500 feet on Sunday night to around 2,000 feet on Monday night and Tuesday morning.

A third weather system, capable of producing “significant rainfall,” is expected to move through the area Wednesday and Thursday, according to the weather service.

Preliminary rainfall estimates range between one to three inches, with the potential for heavier amounts. Snow levels will continue to be on the low side, increasing the possibility of significant snowfall in local mountains.

