Rainy days ahead in Santa Barbara County

It’s time to dig up those umbrellas and tug on some rain boots, because rain is in the forecast for Santa Barbara County starting today through Friday morning.

The National Weather Service in Oxnard is calling for a total of three to six inches of rainfall in Santa Barbara County from today through Friday, with up to eight inches anticipated in the foothills along the South Coast, according to Meteorologist Ryan Kittell.

“(The rain) is going to be pretty steady, especially on the Central Coast,” Mr. Kittell said. “The South Coast may (see) more periodic (rainfall), but there’s going to be several hours of rain each day.”

The rain is likely to be accompanied by periods of gusty winds, Mr. Kittell said, with gusts between 30 to 40 mph in the county’s more populated areas. In the mountains, wind gusts are projected to reach up to 50 mph.

Temperatures are forecasted to remain in the upper 50s today through Friday despite the rain.

The weather is anticipating some minor debris flow in Santa Barbara County as a result of the rain, and there is a chance of roadway flooding and traffic delays. Mr. Kittell said the rain will “definitely be impactful, but not damaging.”

Officials in Santa Maria are preparing for potential flooding by dispersing sand for sandbags at five locations: Suey Crossing, in the 2000 block of Western, the City Public Works Yard at 830 W. Cypress St. (8 a.m. to 4 p.m.), on West Carmen Lane just west of Depot Street, and on San Ysidro Street west of Miller Street.

Santa Barbara County will also have sandbags available at 912 W. Foster Road, with a limit of 25 bags per person.

Meteorologists say the mountainous regions in San Los Obispo County could see over 10 inches of rain as a result of the storm system.

