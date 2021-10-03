RAKOWSKI, Arnold Jerome

Arnold Jerome Rakowski “Rak” or “Boppa” of Goleta, CA, passed away on April 27, 2021 at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital after a brief illness. He was 85.

Born in Chicago on September 30, 1935 to Rose and Bruno Rakowski. He was proceeded in death by his parents, bother Bruno Rakowski and sister Alice Jubert. He attended school in Chicago until the family moved to Indianapolis in 1951, where he attended Arsenal Tech until 1953. Arnold served his country in the Army National Guard and the Air National Guard from 1958 to 1960.

He began his employment with General Motors in 1953 and worked in the Allisson, Defense Systems and finally Delco which brought his family to Goleta, CA in 1961. After retiring in 1994 he worked as a Marshall at the Sandpiper Golf Course.

Arnold was a longtime golf player and won many local Amateur titles. He golfed at the St. Andrews in Scotland and Ballbunion Golf Club in Ireland. He was also had a lifelong passion of ice hockey and played many years in the Senior League here in Santa Barbara. Arnie was also a very involved member of the Goleta Historical Society.

Funeral services were held on May 5th at St. Mark’s Catholic Church in Goleta, where Arnold was a founding member.

Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Mrs. Joan Rakowski: two daughters, Mrs. Anita O’Berg and Mrs. Annette Taylor, both of Goleta; a son, Joseph Rakowski of Santa Barbara; a brother Paul Rakowski of Tehachapi, CA, and five grandchildren. His oldest granddaughter, Zoa Ann Rakowski joined him in heaven on May 6, 2021.

Arnold may be remembered by donations to St. Mark’s Parish or the Goleta Historical Society.