Rally for Freedom to be held locally

SANTA BARBARA — Local residents are expected to take part in the “Worldwide Rally for Freedom” this weekend, marching for peace and taking a stand against COVID-19 restriction measures.

The rally, described as a “family-friendly peaceful gathering,” will be held at noon at Stearns Wharf and continue on State Street. It will include presenters, music and an information booth. The local event will be held as other rallies are held around the nation and the world.

“Whether it’s the loss of life, loss of businesses, challenges in educating our children, increased mental illness, high rates of unemployment, and an increase in homelessness and poverty, residents of Santa Barbara recognize that everyone has been impacted by the coronavirus – and even more so by the restrictions that have been put in place. They are especially concerned about the overreaching restrictions in the schools,” read a news release. “Their hope is that this rally will help citizens to find their own strength and confidence to make their own health choices, rather than be persuaded by fear-mongering and the restrictive socially-enforced norms.”

— Mitchell White