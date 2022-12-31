Rallying for America

At breakfast, I read with interest a letter to the editor. Entitled “Rallying for President Trump” (News-Press, Dec. 17). it made an enthusiastic case for continuing to fully support him. The unflinchingly ardent argument by the writer was more bracing than two cups of my morning java.

The public airing of all types of political beliefs is a fundamental strength of America.

To further inform discussions, we now have the report of the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol. This bipartisan effort drew largely on testimony and documents from Trump backers and officials he himself had appointed.

The writer blames “paid rogue infiltrators” for the violence at the Capitol. Now it should be clear to all that when President Trump exhorted his followers to “Be There. Will Be Wild!” and then welcomed those who were armed with weapons, he was not acting in the public interest, but in his own.

And, of course, with a measure of satisfaction, he watched the brutality, mayhem and desecration continue for more than three hours before asking his supporters to step back.

A sign of responsible citizenship is the willingness to re-assess one’s position based on new information. Fortunately, there is now the Select Committee’s report.

Seth Steiner

Los Alamos