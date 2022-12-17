Rallying for Donald Trump

COURTESY PHOTO

Donald Trump

We must continue to support President Donald Trump now as we have in the past.

He had every right to encourage his supporters to rally peacefully before Congress on Jan. 6, 2021, to support and promote important Republican issues. When the president was at Walter Reed Army hospital to treat his case of COVID, his supporters rallied peacefully for three days while he was being treated.

Millions of we American patriots all over the U.S. have rallied for President Trump on local street corners, on boats, on cars, on trucks, on motorcycles, and at the airports where the president arrived in Air Force One. None of these rallies were anything but peaceful and well run as were the Tea Party rallies before them.

At times, we were challenged by rogue agitators, but we always maintained our calm. In the past year, we have seen local peaceful rallies and demonstrations for various causes, turned into riots by imported and paid agitators to impose chaos on all aspects of the scenes, and cause millions of dollars of damage to property and loss of lives.

Now this is just what happened in Washington. We citizens are peaceful and respectful. But our rally at the Capitol was usurped by these paid rogue infiltrators who formed a chaotic scene, and the media and Democrats tried to blame it all on President Trump. This is not his doing.

His rally a mile away from the Capitol ended peacefully, and all departed peacefully as urged by the president.

The official videos show the Capitol police voluntarily opening the doors to the capitol. They did not have to do this, and we have not learned why they did this. The Capitol and the police are under the control of the Speaker Nancy Pelosi. But we have not heard from her on this matter.

The president urged Speaker Pelosi to accept protection from the National Guard, and she refused. There were no guns and no police killed. Only an unarmed woman was killed by an out-of-control Capitol policeman.

The president is a true American patriot and did more in four years to improve the lives of the average American citizens and to stabilize the foreign world than any president before him. He is the political “Einstein” of the business and financial world.

He deserves our support and praise and not mean actions by the Congress for something he did not inspire or had any control over. Even the Capitol police were surprised.

But to all of our detriments, the seldom seen and uninformed American voters have elected a political “Humpty Dumpty” and animal of the deep swamp in Washington, the very senior 80-year-old Joe Biden.

Who will save us now?

Justin M. Ruhge

Lompoc