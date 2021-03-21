RAMIREZ, Abraham

Abraham “Abe” Ambrosio Ramirez, 30, of Santa Barbara, passed away on March 11, 2021 in his Arizona home. Abe was born in Santa Barbara to America Macias and Ruben Ramirez on July 21, 1990. He was raised in the Goodland and attended Dos Pueblos High School, where he graduated from in 2008. He went on to study at SBCC where he played football for a couple years. Abe moved to Rancho Cucamonga and in May of 2013, he welcomed his son, Jordan Abraham. He later joined the Central Coast Seminoles where he played football in his free time. He was a security officer for the school district where he primarily worked at Rancho Cucamonga High School. He later moved to Buckeye, Arizona where he welcomed his daughter, Amina Grace and pursued a career as a correctional officer at the Arizona State Prison-Lewis Facility. In 2015, Abraham began powerlifting and participated in his first competition in his hometown of Santa Barbara. He went on to do several more competitions throughout Southern California and in Las Vegas, Nevada. Abe placed in all of them, but most notably, he came in first place at Santa Barbara (2015), two Camp Pendleton competitions (2016, 2017), two Anaheim Fit Expos (2016, 2018), and the Iron Mongers Pro Day (2020).

Amongst his many accomplishments, Abe was described as a giant with an equally matched heart. He carried his heart on his sleeve and was kind, loving, and compassionate. He had eyes that with just a simple look he could tell you how much you meant to him. He became the protector to many, especially his sister, Andy. No one could mess with her, that is, only he could. He enjoyed joking around and poking fun at his sister and cousins. When he was child, he was the cool kid and all his cousins wanted to play with him and his cool toys. This of course included his younger sister, but in order to buy himself time, he would place a Pumba stuffed animal in front of his door because he knew how terrified she was of it. Once he was done playing, he would remove Pumba because Andy was allowed to come back in his room. He took care of people and was always someone his loved ones could count on. As a young teen, he tragically lost his aunt and he took it upon himself to honor her by being the best brother to her daughters. He tried to cheer them up in any way he knew how, including buying them cookies every day and making sure they ate, although, all he knew how to make was huevo con chorizo and warm up frozen chimichangas. Abe was a proud father and loved his children immensely. Jordan was his little buddy and biggest fan. As little as Jordan was, he was the loudest when it came to cheering on his dad. On the other side, Abe’s heart melted with his baby girl, Amina, and he wanted to spoil and protect her. She already had her daddy wrapped around her finger. Abraham, better known by his family as Bani, was a wonderful son. He grew up as the perfect mix of his parents, being the protector and provider of his own family like his father and exampled his mother’s caring and loving nature. Abe will be remembered for his kindness, selflessness, perseverance, strength, and driven nature. Those that knew him, will fondly miss their Bani.

Abe is survived by his wife, Alyssa, his beautiful children, Jordan and Amina, the mother of Jordan, Marissa; his mother, America; his father, Ruben; his sister, Andrea; and his grandmother, Celia.

In honor of Abraham, there will be a viewing on Tuesday, March 23rd from 12pm to 5pm at the Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Home at 15 E Sola St., Santa Barbara. The mass ceremony will be on Wednesday, March 24th at 10am at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church at 21 E Sola St., Santa Barbara. There will be a funeral ceremony on Friday, March 26th at 11am at the Calvary Cemetery at 199 N Hope Ave., Santa Barbara.