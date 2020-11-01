RAMIREZ, John Manuel, Jr.

It is with great sadness the Ramirez family would like to announce the passing of John Manuel Ramirez, Jr. (48) of Santa Barbara, California. John passed away October 2, 2020 unexpectedly in his sleep while visiting his father in Las Vegas, Nevada.
John was the 3rd son born to parents John, Sr. and Marylin Ramirez (living). John leaves behind two sons Todd Chavez Ramirez and Di’Vinci Manuel Ramirez, his oldest brother and sister-in-law Paul and Maryanne Ramirez of San Diego, older brother Thomas and sister-in-law Amber Ramirez of Santa Barbara and his younger brother Danny Ramirez of Santa Barbara, along with many nieces, nephews and close friends. His aunt Rosalie Delgadillo and uncle Gary Gamboa are really going to miss him.
John is preceded in death by his loving grandparents Clara Ovieda and Pascual Gamboa.
Until We Meet Again
WE THINK ABOUT YOU ALWAYS
WE TALK ABOUT YOU STILL
YOU HAVE NEVER BEEN FORGOTTEN
AND YOU NEVER WILL
WE HOLD YOU CLOSE WITHIN OUR HEARTS
AND THERE YOU YOU WILL REMAIN
TO WALK AND GUIDE US THROUGH OUR LIVES
UNTIL WE MEET AGAIN
Friday November 6th, 2020
10:00am Mass at Our Lady of Sorrows Church
21 East Sola Street
Followed by burial services at Calvary Cemetery
199 North Hope Ave
1:30 celebration of life BBQ at Cody’s Restaurant 4898 Hollister Ave.
The Ramirez Family
