RAMIREZ, John Manuel, Jr.

It is with great sadness the Ramirez family would like to announce the passing of John Manuel Ramirez, Jr. (48) of Santa Barbara, California. John passed away October 2, 2020 unexpectedly in his sleep while visiting his father in Las Vegas, Nevada.

John was the 3rd son born to parents John, Sr. and Marylin Ramirez (living). John leaves behind two sons Todd Chavez Ramirez and Di’Vinci Manuel Ramirez, his oldest brother and sister-in-law Paul and Maryanne Ramirez of San Diego, older brother Thomas and sister-in-law Amber Ramirez of Santa Barbara and his younger brother Danny Ramirez of Santa Barbara, along with many nieces, nephews and close friends. His aunt Rosalie Delgadillo and uncle Gary Gamboa are really going to miss him.

John is preceded in death by his loving grandparents Clara Ovieda and Pascual Gamboa.

Until We Meet Again

WE THINK ABOUT YOU ALWAYS

WE TALK ABOUT YOU STILL

YOU HAVE NEVER BEEN FORGOTTEN

AND YOU NEVER WILL

WE HOLD YOU CLOSE WITHIN OUR HEARTS

AND THERE YOU YOU WILL REMAIN

TO WALK AND GUIDE US THROUGH OUR LIVES

UNTIL WE MEET AGAIN

Friday November 6th, 2020

10:00am Mass at Our Lady of Sorrows Church

21 East Sola Street

Followed by burial services at Calvary Cemetery

199 North Hope Ave

1:30 celebration of life BBQ at Cody’s Restaurant 4898 Hollister Ave.

The Ramirez Family