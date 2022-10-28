RAMIREZ, Sally L. (Mason)

Sally L. Ramirez (Mason) of Santa Barbara passed away on October 19, 2022, at Cottage Hospital surrounded by her loved ones.

A Santa Barbara native, she attended local schools including Santa Barbara High School. Before retiring, Sally worked for the County of Santa Barbara for many years as a building inspector. She had lots of good memories from her job and spoke fondly of it.

Sally will be deeply missed and remembered for her kindness and always being a great listener to family and friends.

She is survived by her daughter Dianne Fuentes and son-in-law Ed Fuentes, her beloved grandchildren Emilio Fuentes and Miranda Fuentes, her ex-husband Lorenzo Ramirez and the Ramirez Family, her siblings Martha Mendoza, Frances Mason, Gene Mason, and Ruth Mason, her five nephews and their families, her niece Sandra Mahony who held a special place in her heart, and many other family members and friends who she loved and cherished.

She is preceded in death by her parents Frank and Connie Mason, her sister Rosie Lopez, and her nephew Alfred Mendoza.

Services will be on Friday, October 28 at Noon at Mt. Carmel Church, 1300 East Valley Road, Montecito CA. Internment to follow at Calvary Cemetery, 199 N. Hope Ave., Santa Barbara CA.

Arrangements entrusted to Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services.