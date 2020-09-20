RAMOS, John Edwin

5/16/1959 – 8/4/2020



It is with deepest sorrow and in loving memory that we announce the death of John Edwin Ramos, which occurred on August 4, 2020 in Santa Barbara, CA. John Ramos was born on May 16, 1959 and grew up in Dangriga, Belize. He attended the University of Notre Dame and graduated with two masters degrees before settling in Santa Barbara. In 1996, he founded Emmaus of Santa Barbara, a nonprofit, educational organization committed to empowering young people to break the cycles of abuse, violence, addiction and other destructive behaviors by providing the techniques, skills, and guidance necessary for them to realize their self-worth, fulfill their potential, and learn responsibility to self and others.

John believed that one true encounter with unconditional acceptance could change a person’s life. He lived and breathed the Emmaus core philosophy of non-judgement and positively impacted hundreds of lives during his time here on Earth. He was buried in Dangriga, Belize by his loving family on September 2, 2020. A life of such generosity, selflessness, and kind-heartedness deserves to be beautifully remembered. All are welcome to share memories at a Zoom remembrance (no service) on October 18, 2020 at 1:00pm at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88554328780