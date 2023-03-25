Rams announce youth football camp at SBCC

SANTA BARBARA — The Los Angeles Rams will host a youth football camp June 3 at Santa Barbara City College.

The goal of this program is to provide football fans across Southern California the opportunity to learn the game of football and hone their skills with the Rams.

This is the first time the team has hosted the camp since 2019. Other than Santa Barbara City College, the Rams will host three other camps at Thousand Oaks High School, Carlsbad High School and Centennial High School.

These are non-contact and coed camps designed for second through 12th grade students. It is open to all positions and skill levels. Former NFL and collegiate athletes will lead each camp and teach basic football concepts, advanced positional skill development and football education.

Each camp will include giveaways, a live DJ, and appearances by Rams Cheerleaders and mascot Rampage, as well as photo opportunities with the Super Bowl LVI Trophy.

All participants will receive a Rams-branded football camp T-shirt and more. The registration fee for each camp is $100.

To register for the camp, visit therams.com/youthfootball.

— Annika Bahnsen