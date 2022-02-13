Rams, Bengals to battle in SuperBowl LVI



Today at 3:30 pm, the Cincinnati Bengals will face off against the Los Angeles Rams in SuperBowl LVI, at the SoFi Stadium in L.A.

Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback, is known for keeping his cool during key moments, which will be vital for this year’s superbowl. His accuracy and ability to navigate the pocket are recognized as the equal of any of the league’s younger players.

Matthew Stafford, quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams, proved the doubters wrong with his play in the playoffs, according to CBS, NFL. Stafford has handled big spots and made the big throws up until this point, and this superbowl will be a defining moment marking the rest of his career.

Cincinnati Bengals head coach, Zac Taylor, joined the L.A. Rams staff under head coach Sean McVay five years ago, as the Rams’ wide receiver coach, and later became the quarterback coach, prior to becoming head coach of the Bengals in 2019.

“I’m glad we’re going against each other, but we’re going to do everything in our power to try to finish this off. And I know he feels the same way,” Sean McVay, Rams head coach, told NBC Los Angeles.

“Just trying to follow our routine the best we can in the season. That’s the routine our guys know. We finish with red zone and then we have about 50 hours until kickoff and it’s mental from here,” Taylor told a Washington Post reporter.

The Rams have a strong team including defensive lineman Aaron Donald and defensive back Jalen Ramsey. Donald is arguably the best defensive player in all of football and Ramsey is considered to be arguably the best cornerback in the NFL.

“I’m confident in the players we’ve got, the guys we’ve got. But at the same time, like you said, that might amp them up and get them ready. But we’ll be ready, too. They’re where they’re at for a reason. Obviously, the guys up front helped do that. So they’re playing in the Super Bowl just like I am and like we are. So our mindset is just to go out there, try to dominate for four quarters, and try to find a way to affect the game. Obviously, I think this game can be won up front — that’s like any other game. You say that every week. So we do our job and we do what we need to do up front, I think we can win this game,” Donald told NBC Sports.

The Bengals team includes cornerback Mike Hilton, who will be a key player in this year’s superbowl. Also with the Bengals is running back Joe Mixon, a top running back during his collegiate career, and has remained a solid starter in the NFL.

This year’s halftime show performers will include Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Bilge.

Superbowl attendees will be required to provide proof of vaccination or proof of negative Covid-19 test to enter SoFi Stadium on gameday. Masks are mandatory in the stadium for all fans aged two and older.

