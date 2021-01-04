Rams clinch playoff spot with victory over Cardinals

It wasn’t pretty, but the Rams beat the Arizona Cardinals, 18-7, on Sunday at SoFi Stadium to clinch a wildcard playoff berth.

John Wolford, starting and playing in his first NFL game, completed 22 of 38 passes for 231 yards for Los Angeles. He was also intercepted once. One of the biggest plays in the game for the Rams came when Troy Hill picked off a pass at the L.A. 16-yard line and returned it 84 yards for the Rams’ only touchdown of the game.

Browns 24, Steelers 22

Cleveland held off a late Pittsburgh rally to narrowly beat the Steelers and get into the playoffs for the first time since 2002. Pittsburgh, which locked up the AFC North title last weekend, rested a lot of its starters.

Nick Chubb rushed for 108 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries for the Browns, while Baker Mayfield was efficient under center, passing for 196 yards and a touchdown. Mayfield completed 17 of 27 passes for Cleveland (11-5).

Titans 41, Texans 38

Sam Slowman booted a game-winning 37-yard field goal as time expired to give Tennessee (11-5) the win and the AFC South Division title.

Derrick Henry had a monster game on the ground for the Titans, rushing for 250 yards and two touchdowns on 34 carries.

Packers 35, Bears 16

Aaron Rodgers made another strong statement for league MVP by throwing for four touchdowns in leading Green Bay (13-3) to the win, and the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

Rodgers completed 19 of 24 passes for 240 yards, while Aaron Jones scored a rushing touchdown for the Packers.

Buccaneers 44, Falcons 27

Tampa Bay clinched a playoff spot with Sunday’s home victory. Tom Brady was 26-for-41 for 399 yards and four touchdowns, while Ronald Jones II carried 12 times for 78 yards and a touchdown for the Buccaneers.

Colts 28, Jaguars 14

Jonathan Taylor led the way for Indianapolis by rushing for 253 yards and two touchdowns on 30 carries. Philip Rivers was 17-for-27 for 164 yards and a touchdown for the Colts (11-5), who clinched an AFC wildcard playoff spot.

Ravens 38, Bengals 3

J.K. Dobbins carried 13 times for 160 yards and two scores to lead Baltimore (11-5) in a rout of Cincinnati. It was a win that got the Ravens into the playoffs as an AFC wildcard team. Lamar Jackson had a solid day at quarterback for the Ravens, completing 10 of 18 passes for 113 yards and three touchdowns.

Bills 56, Dolphins 26

Any chance Miami had at the playoffs went by the board after it got crushed by Buffalo. Josh Allen completed 18 of 25 passes for 224 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Bills’ offense. Antonio Williams also had a good day on the ground for Buffalo, rushing 12 times for 63 yards and two touchdowns. The Bills end the regular season with a 13-3 record.

Saints 33, Panthers 7

Drew Brees completed 22 of 32 passes for 201 yards and three touchdowns in leading New Orleans (12-4) to an easy win, and the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs. Ty Montgomery also carried 18 times for 105 yards for the Saints.

Washington 20, Philadelphia 14

Washington won the NFC East with a six-point win in Philadelphia. Alex Smith completed 22 of 32 passes for 162 yards and two touchdowns for Washington (7-9), while Antonio Gibson ran for 75 yards on 19 carries.

Giants 23, Cowboys 19

The Giants would have won the NFC East title had Washington lost to Philadelphia. Daniel Jones had a solid day at quarterback for New York, completing 17 of 25 passes for 229 yards and two touchdowns.

Wayne Gallman also carried the ball 11 times for 65 yards for the Giants (6-10).

Seahawks 26, 49ers 23

Russell Wilson finished 20-for-36 for 181 yards and two touchdowns to lead Seattle (12-4) to a narrow win over San Francisco. The Seahawks, who had already wrapped up the NFC West Division title last weekend, also got a strong game from receiver Tyler Lockett, who caught 12 passes for 90 yards and two touchdowns.

Raiders 32, Broncos 31

Josh Jacobs scored on a 1-yard run with 24 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, and the Raiders completed a two-point conversion for a win over the Broncos.

Jacobs finished with 89 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries. Derek Carr completed 24 of 38 passes for 371 yards and two touchdowns for Las Vegas. He was also intercepted twice. Darren Walker had nine receptions for 117 yards and a touchdown for the Raiders.

Patriots 28, Jets 14

Cam Newton did it through the air and on the ground for New England (7-9). Newton was 21-for-30 for 242 yards and three touchdowns passing, while he also led the Patriots’ ground attack with 79 yards on 11 carries.

Chargers 38, Chiefs 21

Justin Herbert finished the season strongly for the Chargers by completing 22 of 31 passes for 302 yards and three touchdowns in a victory over a Kansas City team that rested several of its starters.

Mike Williams caught six passes for 108 yards and a touchdown for Los Angeles.

Vikings 37, Lions 35

Kirk Cousins finished 28-for-40 for 405 yards and three touchdowns to lead Minnesota to a narrow victory over Detroit. Alexander Mattison also carried the ball 21 times for 95 yards and a touchdown for the Vikings.