Los Angeles get upended at home by New York Jets

The holidays are a time of giving.

The Los Angeles Rams did their part on Sunday with an embarrassing 23-20 home loss to the previously winless New York Jets. Sam Darnold completed 22 of 31 passes for 207 yards and a touchdown for the Jets (1-13), while veteran Frank Gore rushed for 59 yards and a score in 23 carries. The Rams dropped to 9-5, and now trail the Seattle Seahawks by one game in the NFC West with two to play.

Seahawks 20, Washington 15

Carlos Hyde broke free for a 50-yard touchdown run in the third quarter that proved to be the difference for Seattle (10-4). Russell Wilson finished 18-for-27 for 121 yards and a touchdown. Wilson was also intercepted once. He also rushed six times for 52 yards. Washington fell to 6-8.

Cowboys 41, 49ers 33

Tony Pollard ran for two touchdowns to lead the Cowboys (5-9) over the 49ers (5-9). Pollard finished with 69 yards on the ground in 12 carries. He also scored a 40-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter that helped Dallas put the game away.

Andy Dalton also had a solid game at quarterback for the Cowboys, throwing for 209 yards and two touchdowns. Dalton finished 19-for-33.

Buccaneers 31, Falcons 17

Tampa Bay overcame a 24-7 third-quarter deficit to defeat the Atlanta Falcons (4-10).

The comeback was once again orchestrated by Tom Brady, who finished 31-for-45 for 390 yards and two touchdowns. Brady hit Antonio Brown on a 46-yard scoring pass with 6:19 remaining in the fourth quarter that proved to be the difference. Leonard Fournette also rushed for 49 yards and two touchdowns for the Buccaneers (9-5).

Chiefs 32, Saints 29

Patrick Mahomes completed 26 of 47 passes for 254 yards and three touchdowns to lead Kansas City (13-1) past New Orleans (10-4) in a game that featured two of the best teams in the NFL.

Le’Veon Bell rushed for 62 yards on 15 carries and scored a touchdown for the Chiefs. Drew Brees threw three touchdown passes in a losing cause for the Saints.

Browns 20, Giants 6

Baker Mayfield engineered two 95-yard touchdown drives and the Cleveland defense did the rest in an impressive win over the New York Giants.

Mayfield was 27-for-32 for 297 yards and two touchdowns. Jarvis Landry and Austin Hooper each caught a touchdown pass, while Nick Chubb scored the Browns’ other touchdown on the ground. Chubb carried 15 times for 50 yards.

Colts 27, Texans 20

Phillip Rivers continued his solid season for Indianapolis by completing 22 of 28 passes for 228 yards and two touchdowns.

Rivers connected with Zach Pascal for a 5-yard touchdown pass with 1:47 remaining for the winning score. Jonathan Taylor ran the ball 16 times for 83 yards and scored a touchdown for the Colts (10-4). Houston dropped to 4-10.

Dolphins 22, Patriots 12

Salvon Ahmed carried 23 times for 122 yards and a touchdown to lead Miami (9-5) past New England (6-8). Matt Breida also had a strong game on the ground for the Dolphins, finishing with 86 yards on 12 carries. Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was 20-for-26 for 145 yards with an interception.

Titans 46, Lions 25

Ryan Tannehill was 21 of 27 for 273 yards and three touchdowns to lead Tennessee (10-4) past Detroit (5-9).

Derrick Henry was also solid on the ground for the Titans, rushing for 147 yards and one touchdown on 24 carries.

Bears 33, Vikings 27

David Montgomery led the Chicago offense by rushing for 146 yards and two touchdowns on 32 carries.

Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky did his part as well, completing 15 of 21 passes for 202 yards and a touchdown. He was also intercepted once. Kirk Cousins threw a pair of touchdown passes in a losing cause for Minnesota (6-8). The Bears improved to 7-7.

Cardinals 33, Eagles 26

Kyler Murray completed 27 of 36 passes for 406 yards and three touchdowns to lead Arizona past Philadelphia.

DeAndre Hopkins caught nine passes for 169 yards and a touchdown for the Cardinals (8-6).

Ravens 40, Jaguars 14

Lamar Jackson had a strong game for the Ravens, completing 17 of 22 passes for 243 yards and three touchdowns to lead Baltimore (9-5) in a rout.

J.K. Dobbins rushed 14 times for 64 yards and a touchdown for the Ravens.

Bills 48, Broncos 19

On Saturday, Josh Allen tore apart the Denver defense by throwing for 359 yards and two touchdowns to lead Buffalo to a lopsided victory.

Stefon Diggs hauled in 11 passes for 147 yards, while Zack Moss carried 13 times for 81 yards.

Packers 24, Panthers 16

Also on Saturday, Green Bay improved to 11-3 with a narrow victory over Carolina. Aaron Jones ran 20 times for 145 yards and a touchdown, while Aaron Rodgers completed 20 of 29 passes for 143 yards and a touchdown.