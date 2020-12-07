Rams ride Goff’s arm in win over Cardinals

Jared Goff completed 37 of 47 passes for 351 yards and a touchdown to lead the Rams to a 38-28 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday in Glendale, Arizona.

Robert Woods caught 10 of Goff’s passes for 85 yards and Cam Akers carried 21 times for 72 yards and a score for L.A. (8-4).

Raiders 31, Jets 28

Just when the winless New York Jets thought things couldn’t get any worse, enter Sunday’s embarrassing collapse against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Leading 28-24 in the final seconds, the Jets gave up a 46-yard touchdown pass from Derek Carr to Henry Ruggs III with five seconds remaining to give the Raiders (7-5) an improbable victory. Carr finished 28-for-47 for 381 yards and three touchdowns, and Darren Waller hauled in 13 passes for 200 yards for Las Vegas.

Saints 26, Falcons 21

New Orleans became the first team to clinch a playoff spot with its win over Atlanta.

Taysom Hill completed 27 of 37 passes for 232 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran the ball 14 times for 83 yards. Alvin Kamara also rushed for 88 yards on 15 carries for the Saints (10-2).

Browns 41, Titans 35

Cleveland moved closer to a playoff spot thanks to an epic day from quarterback Baker Mayfield.

The former University of Oklahoma star was 25-for-33 for 334 yards and four touchdowns for a quarterback rating of 147. Rashard Harris had six catches for 95 yards and Nick Chubb carried 18 times for 80 yards for the 9-3 Browns.

Colts 26, Texans 20

Indianapolis improved to 8-4 with a narrow victory over Houston.

Phillips Rivers led the Colts’ offense, as he threw for 285 yards and two touchdowns. T.Y. Hilton caught eight passes for 110 yards and Jonathan Taylor carried 13 times for 91 yards for Indianapolis.

Giants 17, Seahawks 12

Wayne Gallman ran 16 times for 135 yards and Colt McCoy threw for 105 yards and a touchdown to lead the New York Giants (5-7) to a road win.

Packers 30, Eagles 16

Aaron Rodgers finished 25-for-34 for 295 yards and three touchdowns to lead Green Bay. Davante Adams caught 10 passes for 121 yards and two touchdowns, while Aaron Jones was 15 for 130 and a score on the ground for the Packers.

Patriots 45, Chargers 0

Cam Newton passed for one touchdown and ran for two more to help New England rout the L.A. Chargers.

Lions 34, Bears 30

Matthew Stafford had a big day under center for Detroit.

The veteran signal caller completed 27 of 42 passes for 402 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Lions past Chicago. Marvin Jones caught eight of Stafford’s throws for 116 yards and a touchdown.

Vikings 27, Jaguars 24 (OT)

Kirk Cousin was 28-for-43 for 305 yards and three touchdowns to lead Minnesota past Jacksonville in overtime.

Dalvin Cook led the Vikings on the ground, rushing for 120 yards on 32 carries.

Dolphins 19, Bengals 7

Tua Tagovailoa threw for 296 yards and a score to lead Miami past Cincinnati.

Mike Gesicki had nine receptions for 88 yards and a touchdown, and Myles Gaskin ran 21 times for 90 yards for Miami.

Chiefs 22, Broncos 16

Harrison Butker made five field goals and Patrick Mahomes found Travis Kelce on a 20-yard scoring pass late in the third quarter to propel the Kansas City Chiefs to a narrow win over the Denver Broncos.

The Chiefs improved to 11-1.