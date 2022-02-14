Rams win Super Bowl

Los Angeles score winning touchdown in the final seconds

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

Fans and passerby watch Super Bowl LVI on television at Baja Sharkeez in downtown Santa Barbara on Sunday.

Andrew Whitworth, Los Angeles Rams left tackle, took home the 2021 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. Jhene Aiko performed “America the Beautiful” and Mickey Guyton performed the national anthem. And, of course, the Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals by a score of 23-20 after a last-minute touchdown from L.A. quarterback Matthew Stafford and a big fourth-down stop by Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

Sean McVay brought home the championship in his fifth season as head coach for the rams. Opposing head coach Zac Taylor, in his third season for the Bengals, had previously served on McVay’s team as a wide receiver coach, and then a quarterback coach before joining the Bengals as head coach. Taylor and McVay are the two youngest head coaches in the league at 38 and 36, respectively.

Although the Rams led strongly in the first half of the game, the Bengals made a characteristic comeback, kicking off the third quarter with a touchdown to launch them into the lead.

In the first quarter, Stafford capped the Rams’ second drive with a 17-yard touchdown pass to Odell Beckhamd Jr., putting them in the lead. The Bengals struggled in the first quarter to gain even one yard in three plays, before settling for a field goal. The first quarter ended with the Rams ahead 7-3.

The Rams scored another touchdown in the second quarter putting the rams up 13-3.

In the second quarter, the Bengals’ Joe Mixon scored a touchdown, bringing the score up to 13-9. The Bengals also added a field goal, bringing them up 13-10. In the second quarter, Odell tore his ACL for the second time, causing him to drop the ball, and he was helped off the field. He did not return in the contest. The Rams lead 13-10 at the end of the second quarter.

“We have to be more efficient in early downs,” said McVay, just prior to halftime.

Kicking off the third quarter, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow found Tee Higgins downfield on the first play of the second half. When a Rams defender fell down, Higgins went for a 75 yard touchdown, putting the Bengals up 17-13.

Fans watch Super Bowl LVI at Institution Ale brewery, above, and Baja Sharkeez, below, in downtown Santa Barbara on Sunday.

Stafford also sustained an injury in the third quarter, but was not forced to leave the game. The third quarter ended with the Bengals up 20 to 16.

Burrow was at his best in Sunday’s game, buying time and not always looking to run, but breaking down the defensive line.

In the final quarter, with only 1:25 on the clock Stafford led the Rams in a 15-play, 79 yard drive. The Rams made it to the one-yard line after a defensive pass interference penalty was called on the Bengals Eli Apple. Stafford attempted a quarterback sneak on the last play but did not make it into the end-zone, forcing Cincinnati to call their first time out. Kupp made a leap into the air, in the end zone, to score the winning touchdown. The Rams became SuperBowl LVI champions with a final score of 23-20.

“Donald and his Rams teammates sacked Burrow on seven occasions. There were a total of nine sacks inside SoFi Stadium … Stafford finished with 283 passing yards and three touchdowns. Kupp had eight catches for 92 yards and two touchdowns,” according to Bleacher report.

Donald, who has been known as the best player in the league, excelled in the second half, and is likely to consider retiring.

“I wanted it so bad. I dreamed of this man…God is great. I don’t know what to say” said Donald in a post-game interview.

“I’m so proud of this team. There are so many players on this team that deserve this. It’s up and down, it’s tough. Our defense played outstanding,” said Stafford in post-game interviews. “I think the way we pull for each other. We work together every single day,” said Stafford, when asked what makes the LA Rams special.

Fans and passerby watch Super Bowl LVI on outdoor television sets in downtown Santa Barbara on Sunday.

The halftime show was predicted to be the greatest halftime show of all time. It included Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, Snoop Dogg and Mary J. Bilge. Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg kicked off the halftime show, with a duo performance. They were followed by 50 cent’s performance, beginning with him suspended upside down. Lamar’s performance transitioned to Mary J. Blige. Blige was followed by a “Dre Day” number performed by Snoop Dog. Eminem followed the performance ahead of Dr. Dre’s piano performance. Dr. Dre’s piano solo served as the transition point to a group performance by Blige, Eminem, Lamar, Dr. Dre and Snoop Dog as the finale of the halftime show.

