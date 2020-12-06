RANDOLPH, Mary Katherine

November 6, 1930 to November 4, 2020

Menlo Park, California

Mary was born in Santa Barbara, California. She met her future husband, Tom Randolph, in 9th grade. Mary and Tom graduated from Santa Barbara High in 1948. They began dating during their college years while Mary attended University of Oregon and Tom attended Stanford. They were married two weeks after college graduation at All Saints-by-the-Sea in Montecito.

As were many women in the 1950s, Mary was a stay-at-home mom. She enjoyed raising her three children and participating in the many school related volunteer activities. As the children grew older, she found time to enjoy reading, golf and duplicate bridge. After living many years in Menlo Park, Mary and Tom moved in 2012 to the Vi, a retirement community in Palo Alto.

Mary leaves her husband Tom, daughter Nancy Brandon (John) of Atherton and son Tom of Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. She was predeceased by her daughter Kathryn Cook (George) in 2005. Her seven grandchildren are Kristin Brandon Blaugrund (Kevin), James Brandon (Emily), Steven Cook, Jennifer Brandon, Melissa Cook Leonsis (Zach), Tom Randolph III and Jason Randolph. She leaves four great-grandchildren: Jack Brandon, Abby Marie Blaugrund, Katherine Brandon and Ellie Blaugrund. Mary also leaves sister Patricia Rinaker of La Jolla, brother Charles Preuss (Barbara) of Atherton, sister Pamela Ellsworth (Doug) of Los Altos and brother-in-law Sam Randolph (Donna) of Santa Barbara.