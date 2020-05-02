RANDOLPH, William “Bill” David

William (Bill) David Randolph, 78, passed away April, 2020, of a heart attack. He was born and raised in Santa Barbara. He graduated from SB High in 1959. He is now with the Lord whom he loved and served. He is survived by his lovely wife Glady, 4 children, and 4 grandchildren.

We want to thank all those who sent their love and prayers. He will be deeply missed by all those who crossed paths with him. RIP our precious, big brother.