RANDOPOULO, Eleni

Eleni Randopoulo, 94, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, died April 10, 2020 in Ojai, CA. Born August 20, 1925 in Alexandria, Egypt, to Daniel and Despina Capaday, was raised in the vibrant Greek Community of Alexandria, where she met and married Thanasi Randopoulos. Together they had 3 children Anthoula, Daniel, and Dimitri. After her husband’s death she moved to Athens, Greece in 1972 and later to CA.

She was president of the Soroptimist’s Club in Athens, a scholar, athlete, an award-winning bridge player, accomplished artist, and published author. Best of all she was a mother, grandmother, great grandmother and our family’s guiding light.

She is survived by her children Anthoula, Daniel (Candy), grandchildren, Patrick (Diana), Barbara (Rich), Thanasi (Tessa), and Christina (Stuart) and her great grandchildren Nicole, Carter, Jacob, Elizabeth, Sienna, George, and her loving nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, sisters Marianthe and Angeliki, her husband Thanasi, her baby Dimitri, and her great-granddaughter Jolea Eleni. Her smile, faith, compassion, and love of life will always be in our hearts.

Due to the pandemic, service will be held for immediate family only, at Saint Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 575 Santa Rosa Rd, Camarillo, CA 93012 on Wednesday April 15.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Saint Barbara Greek Orthodox Church, Saint Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Camarillo, or Help of Ojai. Funeral Directors, Chapman Funeral Homes (855)628-0447